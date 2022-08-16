Henkel sells its Russian and Belarusian assets

The German chemical and industrial concern Henkel transferred its Russian and Belarusian assets to the “for sale” category, Russian Vedomosti writes with reference to the company’s reporting for the first half of 2022. Henkel itself did not respond to the publication’s request.

Among the potential buyers, experts name the Russian “Technonikol”, Chinese and Turkish businesses, but they say that the owner of the assets inflated the price.

Henkel has been working in Russia since 1991, it produces products under the brands Schwarzkopf, Syoss, Persil, Losk, Deni, Laska, Pemos, Pemolyuks, Vernel and others.

In the report, the company estimated its losses from leaving Russia and Belarus at €184 million, in particular at €88 million is the damage to business reputation. According to the company, it has 12 offices and 11 factories in different regions in Russia.