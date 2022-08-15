100 Russian mercenaries may have been killed in Luhansk

Serhiy Haidai, the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration confirmed the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the headquarters of the Russian private military company Wagner in Popasna.

Evgeny Prigozhin who is believed to be the owner of Wagner company most likely wasn’t among the dead, but his deputies could have died.

