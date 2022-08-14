Ukrainian synchro swimmer Marta Fiedina won gold at European Aquatic Championships in Italy

Ukrainian synchronized swimmer Marta Fiedina won the solo technical discipline at the European Aquatic Championships in Rome, Italy following up the Ukrainian team’s two gold medals in the Team Technical Finals of artistic swimming and Team Artistic Event.

Ukraine’s top mermaid Marta Fedina wins Gold in the Solo Free event at European Aquatics Championships in Rome, Italy. “It’s very special for us to be here & most important for our country… many soldiers texted us, saying ‘good luck, we believe in you’. We are very motivated.” pic.twitter.com/1IAnbAZc76 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 14, 2022

Previously, Ms. Fiedina won the silver medal in the solo technical routine at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.