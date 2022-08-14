42 countries called on Russia to withdraw its troops from ZNPP

42 countries called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This statement is issued on behalf of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States of America, as well as the European Union.

“Deployment of Russian troops and weaponry at the nuclear facility disregards the safety, security, and safeguards principles,” the statement says.