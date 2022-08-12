Russian TV protester Marina Ovsyannikova gets 2 months of house arrest in criminal case

She was accused of spreading fakes about Russian Army after holding up a poster calling President Vladimir Putin a murderer and his soldiers fascists, and faces up to 10 years in prison, Euronews reported.

Ovsyannikova has already been fined twice in separate cases for protesting against the war in Ukraine, including by interrupting a live national news bulletin in March, shouting “Stop the war!” and holding up a placard telling viewers not to believe state propaganda.