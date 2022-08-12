Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again – Energoatom

On 11 August, 5 rounds hit “the area of the station’s commandant’s office right next to the welding area and the storage of radiation sources,” then 5 more hit near the fire department, the Ukrainian state nuclear agency Energoatom wrote at 15:11.

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – the largest NPP in Europe – has been under Russian occupation for a few months now. Russia has conducted several false flag attacks on the nuclear facility before to accuse Ukraine of nuclear terrorism.