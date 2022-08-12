Netherlands, Finland, Scandinavian countries to help train Ukrainian Army in UK

The Netherlands will join the program to help train Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom starting August, Oleksii Reznikov tweeted.

The first group of Ukrainian military personnel arrived in the UK in early July to take part in a new major military training program. The course includes training in weapons handling, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft, patrol tactics, and the law of armed conflict.



Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway also joined the program to help train the Ukrainian military, Ukrinform reported.