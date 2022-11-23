4000 “Points of Invincibility” will provide electricity, internet, heat and water for Ukrainians in case of long power outages

4000 “Points of Invincibility” will provide electricity, internet, heat and water for Ukrainians in case of long power outages

 

4000 “Points of Invincibility” have already been prepared, and more are planned, Zelenskyy announced in his evening address.

If massive Russian strikes against the Ukrainian power grid occur again and if the supply of electricity cannot be restored within hours, then the work of the points will be activated. All basic services are there: electricity, mobile communication, the internet, heat, water, and a first-aid kit. They are working for free and around the clock.

Points are located at regional and district administrations, as well as at schools, buildings of the State Emergency Service, etc. A special site – nezlamnist.gov.ua – is operating, on which there is a map of such points throughout the country. It is constantly updated.

Currently, due to serious damage to the Ukrainian power grid after two Russian massive missile strikes, Ukrainians receive electricity by schedule. Two 4-hour power outages per day are in the west of the country and sometimes longer in the southeast.

