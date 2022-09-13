Russia trying to buy ammo, rockets, engines in Central Asian countries – Ukraine’s intel

Latest news Ukraine

Russia has been trying to use the resources of Central Asian countries in the war against Ukraine, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) reports.

First of all, according to the report, the Kremlin is interested in the possibility of replenishing stocks of Soviet ammunition and spare parts for military equipment.

“Recently, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation turned to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan with a request for the transfer of 220-mm rockets to the Uragan MLRS. The Russians are also interested in ammunition for the 203-mm self-propelled gun Pion and UTD-20 engines for BMP-1 and BMP-2, which are stored in large quantities in military warehouses in Tajikistan,” the HUR report reads.

Also, HUR says, retired soldiers and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan receive offers to sign a contract with the Russian army to take part in the war against Ukraine as a recruitment campaign is underway in Kyrgyzstan too.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags