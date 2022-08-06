Russian troops are mining Zaporizhzhia NPP – The Insider

The Russian military has already mined the area around the station and inside it, explosive cargo is placed near the power units and the engine room, according to The Insider.

As of August 6, at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, emergency protection was activated at one of the power units — one of the three working power units was disconnected. Russian forces shelled the plant yesterday, on 5 August, and damaged power lines. There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, Energoatom reported.