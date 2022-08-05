German logistics company Deutsche Post suspends activities within Russia

The Deutsche Post AG, a German multinational package delivery and supply chain management company headquartered in Bonn, said that it will discontinue its business activities within Russia.

“We made this decision last week,” said CEO Frank Appel in a conference call to present the quarterly figures in Bonn on 5 August.

Currently, the decision suspends deliveries and transport services within Russia, while “there are still contractual obligations” regarding deliveries abroad from and to Russia.