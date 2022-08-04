The police of Vienna has defended holding a seminar about Ukraine held by lecturers from the organization “Coordination Council of the Organization of Russian Compatriots” (KSORS) at the end of June.



“We are now being accused of having offered a ‘stage for Kremlin propaganda’ with the event in question at the end of June: We can vehemently disagree: Rather, it was a discussion event in which different speakers presented different approaches to the Ukraine war and its causes, both from a pro-Ukrainian and from a pro-Russian point of view. The latter was also received by the audience as very controversial, and in the plenary session there were some violent contradictions.

The Vienna State Police Headquarters distances itself from the published subjective representations and opinions,” it tweeted.

The seminar included such entrances as pro-Russian activists discussing Ukrainian nationalism as an “ideology of hate against Russians.”

A historian from Luhansk alleged about the fact that the term “Ukraine” was hardly used in the 17th century, but also told of a controversial incident in February 2014, which at least was used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to justify the Crimean annexation.

Psychologist Dmitri K., meanwhile, took a critical look at campaigns by the Ukrainian diaspora, such as criticism of a poster by the Vienna Chamber of Commerce showing a Russian-Ukrainian couple, as the “open emergence” of an “ideology of hatred against the Russians or total annihilation.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Austria, Russian propaganda