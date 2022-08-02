Russia damaged Ukraine’s air defense complex in Lviv Oblast

Russia launched a missile strike on Ukraine from the Caspian sea with Х-101 (Х-555) missiles by strategic bombers. 7 out of 8 missiles were shot down but one damaged an air defense complex in Lviv Oblast, Air Forces spokesman said.
