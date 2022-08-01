Int. experts say 53 Ukrainian POWs in occupied Olenivka were killed with thermobaric weapons-PG Andriy Kostin
He mentioned “many international experts”cooperating with Prosecutor’s Office who are convinced HIMARS couldn’t have caused the damage as Russian propaganda says.
