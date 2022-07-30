Ukrainian MFA stated that Russian diplomats should be held accountable for their calls to commit war crimes

Ukrainian MFA stated that Russian diplomats are complicit in war crimes in Ukraine and should be held accountable. The statement emerged after Russia’s Embassy in London posted a tweet advocating for murdering Ukrainian POWs.

Read this when they tell you Russia must not be isolated.

There is no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka.

They are all ACCOMPLICES in these war crimes and must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/6TMlh4uD5b

