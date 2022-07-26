Erdogan plans to meet with Putin to discuss Ukraine

Russia’s RIA Novosti says that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss with Putin the situation in Ukraine and the “food deal” in Sochi on Aug 5. t.me/rian_ru/172313
