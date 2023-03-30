Chinese foreign minister assured his Ukrainian counterpart that China would not provide weapons to Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that China’s foreign minister Qin Gang earlier this month assured him that China would not provide weapons to Russia. Kyiv has seen no evidence that it is already doing so, Kuleba said in his interview with the Financial Times.

China “will not allow Russia to collapse,” but “they need a weak Russia to make concessions to China, to provide their resources,” Kuleba also said.

At the same time, the Chinese defense ministry said on 30 March 2023 that China is willing to work together with the Russian military to “strengthen strategic communication and coordination,” and in particular, conduct joint exercises.

While speaking about the Ukraine counteroffensive, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also said the narrative of a make-or-break moment was dangerous for Ukraine because the upcoming offensive may not yet result in the liberation of 100% of Ukrainian territory since any war “is a series of battles.” “We should counter by all means the perception of the counteroffensive as the decisive battle of the war,” he said.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Russia-China relations, Ukraine-China relations