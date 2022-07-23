Any cease-fire before Russia returns territories would only give Moscow pause for the next round – Zelenskyy

Latest news Ukraine

Any cease-fire that allows Russia to keep Ukrainian territories seized since the invasion in February would only give Moscow a badly-needed opportunity to replenish and rearm for the next round, Zelenskyy warned in his interview for the Wall Street Journal.

He also said that Ukrainian military casualties on the frontline decreased to 30 soldiers killed every day and up to 250 wounded due to improvements for Ukraine in artillery power. At the peak of fighting in May and June, Ukraine was losing between 100 and 200 troops a day.

