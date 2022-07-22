Russian troops deport 5,100 Ukrainian children to Russia

During the national newscast Daria Herasymchuk, the representative of the President of Ukraine for children’s rights and child rehabilitation said that orphans aren’t only among the victims of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Sometimes Russian forces abduct children with their parents or relatives or forcibly separate children from their families, Ukrayinska Pravda informed.

