Zaluzhnyi and Yermak during the call with Sullivan. Photo: President's Office

Ukraine creates system for monitoring use of western military equipment.

The system will be based on the National Security and Defense Council’s (RNBO) SOTA service, RNBO chief Oleksiy Danilov said.

It contains classified, public information, and information for official use.



The module allows to monitor new arms deliveries by status (for example, ready for shipment, on the way, or received by the Armed Forces of Ukraine) and donor countries, analyze arms deliveries over time, by periods of adoption, donor countries, compliance with NATO standards, classification to Soviet weapons samples, etc.

Danilov said Russia is conducting a powerful information campaign to discredit Ukraine and disrupt weapons supplies, alleging that Ukraine sells weapons to third countries. According to him, Ukraine’s higher military-political leadership has access to the SOTA system, and thanks to this system, “we know that not a single bullet from the supplies has disappeared anywhere.” Each weapon unit is controlled, he stressed.

This information will also likely be shown in an information hub, which should allow to quickly inform the world about the situation at the front, as well as Ukraine’s use of Western weapons.

Its creation was referenced in a publication of the President’s Office about a call between Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and United States National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan.

The hub “will facilitate the work of military journalists, correspondents of Ukrainian and foreign media. This will make it possible to inform the world community as quickly as possible about the situation at the front and the use of equipment and weapons that the Ukrainian army receives from partners.”