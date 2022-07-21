Russian occupiers unable to repair crucial Antonivskyi bridge destroyed by precise Ukrainian HIMARS strikes ~~

Occupiers try to find repair specialists in Crimea as no locals available. This will take time, says Kherson Oblast Head aide Serhiy Khlan.

Russia now can’t transfer ammunition and equipment to Kherson he says.

There is another bridge in Kherson (railway bridge) but Russians don’t use it for transporting ammo & equipment, because this is too risky, Khlan also said. A train would be visible & immediately become a target for a Ukrainian strike.