Gas flow resumes after maintenance despite fears it might have been cut off. However, flow is still at 40%, still insufficient to keep energy crisis at bay.
A spokesperson for the German ministry of economy said on Wednesday there was “no technical justification” for the reduction in deliveries following completion of maintenance works – Guardian
Russia resumes gas supplies to EU via Nordstream-1 at reduced rates
