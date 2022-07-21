Russia resumes gas supplies to EU via Nordstream-1 at reduced rates

Gas flow resumes after maintenance despite fears it might have been cut off. However, flow is still at 40%, still insufficient to keep energy crisis at bay.

A spokesperson for the German ministry of economy said on Wednesday there was “no technical justification” for the reduction in deliveries following completion of maintenance works – Guardian

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to