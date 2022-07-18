Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Forbes that Ukraine broke diplomatic relations with Russia with start of full-blown invasion, and same would happen to Belarus.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukraine will break diplomatic relations with Belarus if its troops cross the border to support the Russian invasion
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Forbes that Ukraine broke diplomatic relations with Russia with start of full-blown invasion, and same would happen to Belarus.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine