Russians visited Iran at least twice in last month to examine weapons-capable drones – CNN

“We have information that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs,” US national security advisor Sullivan told CNN. Training could start in July, US believes.
Russia, the US now believes, has apparently turned to Iran to help replenish its drone stockpiles. It is unclear how sophisticated or effective those drones will be, however.
