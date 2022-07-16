EU marks the anniversary of the downing of MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014

The European Union reiterates its full support for all efforts to establish the truth, achieving justice for the victims of the downing of Flight MH17 and their next of kin, and holding those responsible to account, by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166, EU statement from July 16 says. 

On July 17, 8 years ago, Russian troops shot down the MH17 flight over eastern Ukraine, taking the lives of 298 innocent people from 11 countries.

PACE, on 23 June, officially concluded that based on the evidence made available to its rapporteur by Ukrainian and Dutch authorities, it was considered the most convincing scenario by far that flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine in 2014 by a Buk missile made available by military units controlled by Russia. 

EU expects Russia to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with efforts to establish accountability.

