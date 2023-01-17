Ukrainian tennis player won over the Russian competitor at the Australian Open despite provocation with the Russian flag

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl won the first round of the Australian Open 2023 against the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova. The game was attended by people wearing T-shirts with Russian symbols, a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and holding a Russian flag. That’s despite the Australian policy of a neutral flag regarding Russia during the competition.

Also, the Ukrainian ambassador and community in Australia called to ban Russian participants from Australian Open 2023 altogether until Russia stops its war against Ukraine, but Australia didn’t agree to the call. Instead, it announced the policy of a neutral flag, saying Russian flags shouldn’t be shown during the games, which was violated.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags