Ukrainian tennis player won over the Russian competitor at the Australian Open despite provocation with the Russian flag

Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl won the first round of the Australian Open 2023 against the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova. The game was attended by people wearing T-shirts with Russian symbols, a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and holding a Russian flag. That’s despite the Australian policy of a neutral flag regarding Russia during the competition.

That was earlier today, on court 14, Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl played against Kamilla Rakhimova @AustralianOpen @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/0ABIgfe288 — Ukrainian Tennis • BTU (@ukrtennis_eng) January 16, 2023

Also, the Ukrainian ambassador and community in Australia called to ban Russian participants from Australian Open 2023 altogether until Russia stops its war against Ukraine, but Australia didn’t agree to the call. Instead, it announced the policy of a neutral flag, saying Russian flags shouldn’t be shown during the games, which was violated.

I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its “neutral flag” policy. @TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/zw8pLN4FIF — Vasyl Myroshnychenko (@AmbVasyl) January 16, 2023