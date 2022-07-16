2 killed, 1 injured after Russian shelling of Nikopol

12 apartment buildings, a school and college were damaged after 53 Grad salvos on the city, Dnipro Obl Administr Head Reznichenko reported.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops shell Nikopol from missile launchers installed on territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Energoatom CEO Petro Kotkin said this on the national newscast. 500 Russian soldiers are stationed at the nuclear plant with heavy equipment, weapons, explosives.