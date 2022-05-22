Russia bans entry to seven dead Americans, including ex-senator McCain

In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry asserted that the list, published in retaliation to similar measures by the US since Russia unleashed a war against Ukraine, constitutes a “proper rebuff” to “hostile actions by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself” and is aimed at forcing the US authorities to change its behavior, “recognizing new geopolitical realities.”
The list includes several top officials from the Biden administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. It also includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the president’s son, Hunter Biden.
Seven personalities from the 963 persons on the list are no longer alive:
- ex-senator John McCain (died 2018),
- ex-senator Harry Reid (died 2017)
- ex-senator Orrin Hatch (died 2022)
- ex-congresswoman Alcee Hastings (died 2021)
- CIA ex-first deputy director Melissa Drisko (died 2018)
- ex-judge Steven O’Neill (died 2018)
- former US Army reservist Jeremy Sivits (died 2022)
Moreover, the dates of deaths of all personalities except Harry Reid and Orrin Hatch are actually on the list.
