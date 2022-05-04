Not enough weapons, not enough Russian sanctions: opinion poll

The ninth national poll conducted by the Sociological Group “Rating” on 26 April 2022, showed that 80% of respondents believe that things in Ukraine are moving in the right direction. Only 10% disagreed with this assessment, while another 10% could not make an assessment. The assessment of the direction of things in the country as a correct one continues to dominate in all the regions of Ukraine and across all the age groups.
The assessment of international assistance from Ukraine’s Western partners has improved over the past 1.5 months. In particular, the respondents pointed to the positive dynamics in the provision of diplomatic, humanitarian, and financial assistance. About 60% consider diplomatic and humanitarian aid sufficient (this share was about 50% in early March). 46% consider financial support sufficient (39% in March).
The assessment of the provision of weapons to Ukraine almost has not changed: 29% consider it sufficient and 65%, insufficient. The assessment of economic sanctions against Russia has deteriorated: only 20% consider them sufficient (this share was 33% in March).
Over the past two months, Ukrainians’ attitudes toward the leaders of Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey, Lithuania, and France have improved significantly. 92% of the respondents have a positive attitude to Polish President Duda, 87%, British Prime Minister Johnson, 86%, US President Biden, 76%, Turkish President Erdoğan, 75%, Lithuanian President Nausėda, and 75%, French President Macron. 66% have a positive attitude towards the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
At the same time, the attitude towards German Chancellor Scholz has deteriorated: 30% have a positive attitude towards him, while 54% have a negative attitude (in January 2022, the share of the latter ones was 23%). 26% report a positive attitude towards German President Steinmeier, while 44% have a negative attitude towards him.
The absolute majority of the respondents have a negative attitude towards the leaders of Belarus (96%) and Russia (98%).
