Rallies of solidarity with Ukraine take place in Canada, US, EU, Brazil

A #StandWithUkraine rally in Edmonton, Canada, urges Canada to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons. Credit: Ukrainian Canadian Congress / Edmonton

As the threat of a Russian escalation against Ukraine remains, rallies of solidarity with Ukraine keep taking place in various countries worldwide. This weekend, a wave of protests took place in Canada.

Members of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) rallied across Canada on 6 February with the support of its allies to bring awareness of Ukraine’s fight against a potential Russian invasion, Toronto Star reports. The rallies were part of the UCC #StandWithUkraine initiative.

Calgary Sun added that the UCC is urging the Canadian government to help Ukraine by

supporting the acceleration of Ukraine’s membership in NATO,

increasing sanctions on Russia to deter further aggression,

ensuring that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline never becomes operational,

increasing the provision of military equipment and defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier the Canadian government decided not to send weapons to Ukraine. However, Canada had sent non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, the latest shipment of which came on February 3, the Canadian Ministry of National Defence reported on 5 February. This equipment includes “personal protective and load carriage equipment, as well as surveillance and detection equipment.”

On 6 February, more demonstrations to support Ukraine took place in US cities, the Netherlands, Finland, Brazil, and other countries. Additionally, foreign expats living in Ukraine organized their march in Kyiv.

Another video from today's Unity March in Kyiv organized by the foreign expats who live in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/BDDTEFSLSs — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 6, 2022

Tags: Canada, international solidarity with Ukraine, Russian invasion, USA