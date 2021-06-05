How to be a Finn if you’re a Soviet spy: KGB’s illustrated tips for from the 1970s

First, I want to tell you a joke.

A Soviet intelligence officer comes to a Parisian bistro, orders a glass of tea and drinks. Then the waiter runs up to him and says:

– Oh! Monsieur is a Russian spy!

– How did you recognize me? the scout asks.

– Monsieur put sugar in a cup, stirred it with a spoon, and drank with a spoon in a glass, as is done only in the Soviet Union!

Well, the next day the spy sits in another bistro and drinks tea without a spoon. But this waiter also understands who is sitting at the table. He explains that the visitor took out a spoon, but out of habit left his thumb as if holding the spoon.

Later, our officer orders tea for the third time, confident that now no one will expose him for sure. But fails again. The waiter answers the question of the discouraged spy: while drinking tea, he closes his right eye so that the spoon does not fall into it!