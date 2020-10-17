The rise of the Belarusians to defeat the dictator

Article by: Belarus Feed

“This film is not fiction. This is what’s happening right now in Belarus – the country where law and justice haven’t been working for 26 years. My country.”

Pavel Supanenka, a Belarus-born filmmaker and sound producer, has created a video titled The Rise Of Belarusians To Defeat the Dictator to tell the world about all the events happening in his home country.

“Imagine you are waking up in the morning, going to a local bakery to buy some bread for you and your family, but you’ll come back only 15 days later as you’ll spend this time in jail. Imagine that you are walking down the street having the white strip on your wrist because you want to show to others that you support some idea, but you’ll wake up in the intensive care of the local hospital handcuffed with broken limbs and a smashed face you can’t recognize in the mirror.

