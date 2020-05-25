Protesters across Ukraine call on Zelenskyy to stop capitulation policies

Kyiv, 24 May. Photo: hromadske.radio

Article by: Olena Makarenko

On 24 May, protest rallies called Stop Revanche took place across Ukraine. The event was devoted to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s one-year in office as President of Ukraine. The protesters were calling on the government to stop the revanche of pro-Russian forces and the capitulatory policies. The demonstration gathered up to 3,000 participants in central Kyiv amid COVID-19 quarantine restrictions eased but still in effect.

The organizer of the protest was the Capitulation Resistance Movement, non-partisan public association, and other patriotic organizations.

“The renewed influence of the [runaway president] Viktor Yanukovych regime on the government, the seizure of the information field by the Russian agenda, repressing and discrediting war veterans and volunteers – all of this can lead to a rapid surrender in the war against Russia, and the government in the person of Zelenskyy does not prevent this state of affairs or even promotes it,” the organizers stated.

The participants also released their demands. Among other issues, the activists called on Zelenskyy:

1. To stop the policy of capitulation to Russia. Negotiations with Moscow can only be about the invader leaving the occupied territories as soon as possible, unconditionally, and compensating Ukraine for its losses. To do this, it is necessary to strengthen the national security sector and repel the aggressor at the front, in the information, economic and humanitarian fields.

2. To release the unjustly detained Maidan activists, military and civil volunteers, to put an end to the political persecution of patriots.

3. To stop the attack on the Ukrainian language and to comply with language legislation. To continue the policy of decommunization, not to revive Russian-Soviet symbols.

4. To stop the sabotage of Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration and to restore the dynamic rapprochement of our country with NATO and the EU.

5. To eliminate the oligarchs from governing the state. Dismiss Andriy Yermak [the head of the President’s Office] and other high-ranking collaborators and corrupt officials immediately.

6. To stop appointing relatives, members of the Kvartal-95 Studio [Zelenskyy’s video production company that brought him popularity as a TV comedian], and Yanukovych’s cronies. All appointments should be made only through fair and transparent competitions. To expel openly pro-Russian members of the Servant of the People faction.

7. To stop the creeping usurpation of power and systematic violations of the Constitution of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, after the meeting on Maidan, the activists continued the protests near the house where Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly lives.

Protests in Kharkiv:

Protests in Poltava:

The Stop Revanche protest in Odesa:

Numerous cities across Ukraine also joined the protest with minor rallies, among them were Bila Tserkva, Bohuslav, Burshtyn, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi, Lutsk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Mariupol, Odesa, Pokrov, Poltava, Rivne, Stryy, Sumy, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Shostka, Slavuta, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Uman, etc.

According to the organizers, about 3,000 people took part in the protest in Kyiv.

Previously, on 14 March, at least 10,000 veterans and activists marched in Kyiv in a 1.5 km long column. They also stopped near the Presidential Office and Verkhovna Rada. Demanding an end to capitulation, the people proposed 10 specific measures, in particular the resignation of the new Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

