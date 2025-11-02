Pokrovsk playbook may be repeated in other part of Ukrainian front, stabilized by mud

Russian troops have been assaulting Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast for over 500 days. More than 15,000 occupiers have been killed in the battles for the city, yet the Russians continue frontal assaults, trying to replicate the Pokrovsk scenario, Ukrainian Senior Lieutenant known as Alex reports in his Telegram channel.

Once home to nearly 50,000 people, Vovchansk now lies in ruins after Russian strikes, with fighting taking place literally for the basements.

A city that no longer exists

Russian assaults have continued nonstop since May 2024. Russia employs here its typical tactic — relentless attacks. They strike once, twice, three times. When its infantry suffers heavy losses, the Russians resort to aviation and artillery to destroy Ukrainian positions from a distance.

Over the past day alone, the Russians have made 12 attempts to breach Ukrainian defensive lines in the Kharkiv Oblast. According to the General Staff, Russian troops launched nine attacks near Vovchansk and three other settlements.

“On the Vovchansk front, the Russians are gradually trying to conduct the same operational and tactical actions as in the Pokrovsk sector. Essentially, they are again attempting to flank the city after repeated failed frontal assaults," the Ukrainian senior lieutenant said.

He added that since late summer, Russian troops have achieved “minimal but steady” advances on the flanks near Vovchansk, which “could eventually create a threatening situation.”

Belgorod dam break disrupts Russian logistics

Currently, Russia’s advance toward Vovchansk has been complicated by the destruction of the Belgorod dam. On 26 October, Ukrainian soldiers from the 14th Special Boat Service Regiment, together with missile troops, carried out a successful operation to destroy the Belgorod Reservoir dam inside Russia.

The resulting flooding in Belgorod Oblast disrupted Russian logistics and troop concentrations, reducing the combat effectiveness of the occupiers.

The dam breach will not stop Russian attacks completely, but it is expected to reduce their intensity and complicate supply lines.

Part of the Russian units have been cut off from their main forces, while the water made it hard to coordinate.

According to Ruslana Bohdan, an officer of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade’s communications unit, most of the first-wave Russian infantry consists of former convicts, who were promised full amnesty and the erasure of their criminal records in exchange for taking Vovchansk.