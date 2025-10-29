Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Poland breaks ground on 155-mm shell factory 100 km from Ukraine border

Defense company Mesko will build a 155-mm ammunition casing facility in Lublin Voivodeship using $245 million from a state investment fund
byMaria Tril
29/10/2025
2 minute read
polish defense ministry shell production
Credir: Polish Ministry of Defense
Poland breaks ground on 155-mm shell factory 100 km from Ukraine border

Poland has begun construction of a facility to manufacture casings for 155-mm artillery shells, the country's Ministry of Defence reports.

The plant in Krasnik, Lublin Voivodeship, is located 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It will be built by Mesko, the only Polish defense company currently producing 155-mm artillery shell casings.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz attended the groundbreaking ceremony, calling the project an "investment in security."

"Appropriate decisions are being made in the context of what is happening with large caliber. [...] These are key supplies of 155-mm ammunition. In the context of Ukraine – Poland helps and supports, because the border of Polish security lies on the Ukrainian-Russian front," the Polish minister said.

In mid-2025, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa received 2.4 billion zlotys (over $660 million) from the Capital Investment Fund. Of this amount, 887 million zlotys (approximately $245 million) was allocated to the Mesko plant for infrastructure expansion and production line development.

The Polish army uses 155-mm artillery ammunition for its Krab self-propelled howitzers and the South Korean K9 Thunder systems.

Earlier in October, Poland reached an agreement with Eurenco on the production of 155-mm modular charges. Strategic deals with the French company were signed by Polish firms PGZ and Mesko.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts