Poland breaks ground on 155-mm shell factory 100 km from Ukraine border

Poland has begun construction of a facility to manufacture casings for 155-mm artillery shells, the country's Ministry of Defence reports.

The plant in Krasnik, Lublin Voivodeship, is located 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It will be built by Mesko, the only Polish defense company currently producing 155-mm artillery shell casings.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz attended the groundbreaking ceremony, calling the project an "investment in security."

"Appropriate decisions are being made in the context of what is happening with large caliber. [...] These are key supplies of 155-mm ammunition. In the context of Ukraine – Poland helps and supports, because the border of Polish security lies on the Ukrainian-Russian front," the Polish minister said.

In mid-2025, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa received 2.4 billion zlotys (over $660 million) from the Capital Investment Fund. Of this amount, 887 million zlotys (approximately $245 million) was allocated to the Mesko plant for infrastructure expansion and production line development.

The Polish army uses 155-mm artillery ammunition for its Krab self-propelled howitzers and the South Korean K9 Thunder systems.

Earlier in October, Poland reached an agreement with Eurenco on the production of 155-mm modular charges. Strategic deals with the French company were signed by Polish firms PGZ and Mesko.