Former spy reveals how Chinese, Russian agents seduce Silicon Valley specialists with “milk technique”

Their weapon is not a gun, but temptation. The Kremlin and Chinese intelligence hunt Silicon Valley geniuses through the bedroom, former Russian spy Alia Roza told the New York Post. According to her, they use sex agents to steal technological secrets in the US.

Roza says the Silicon Valley professionals are particularly vulnerable due to their isolated lifestyles and high-stress work.

Kremlin sex agents: how "honeypots" steal Silicon Valley secrets

Roza told the journalists that honeypot operations are carefully planned operations where seduction becomes an intelligence tool.

“They see the target, they need to get information. They need to manipulate the target, emotions, feelings, or whatever they can do, they will do it," Roza explained.

She herself was trained to seduce and psychologically break targets from her teenage years.

The agents follow a script: first, “accidental” encounters at cafes, gyms, or on social media, followed by love bombing—a flood of compliments, photos, and messages to build trust.

"When you finally meet, their brain already trusts you," she explained.

Love bombing and the “milk technique”: how they work

Once contact is established, emotional manipulation begins.

“They pretend to be weak or alone: ‘My parents were killed, I’m a student, I’m broke.’ It triggers the hero instinct. Every man wants to feel like the rescuer," Roza revealed.

Next comes the “milk technique", when the agent simulates acquaintances via fake accounts to appear real.

“The fake account follows your friends or says, ‘Bill is my brother’s friend,’ so you think, ‘OK, I can trust her.’ But it’s all fabricated," the former spy said.

When the target becomes emotionally dependent, the spy isolates them from colleagues and makes them doubt themselves.

“She’ll say, ‘Your boss doesn’t appreciate you; your colleagues use you.’ It creates a bond where you feel you understand each other — and the rest of the world is bad," Roza added.

Eventually, it turns into blackmail. Under emotional pressure, people reveal what they would never voluntarily disclose.

“‘If you don’t send this information right now, I’ll disappear forever.'" This is how the agent ends her operation.

Spy in Los Angeles: from agent to coach

Alia Roza moved to the US in 2020, obtained a green card, and decided to publicly reveal her past on her lawyer’s advice. She claims her missions were carried out in Europe and the UK, not in the US.

Now she lives in Los Angeles, works as a coach, is writing a book, and is filming a documentary about “sexual espionage” in the tech world.

Roza's advice to technology specialists is simple: verify every contact offline, do not rush trust, and never share secrets under emotional pressure.