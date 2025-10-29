Next steps on Donetsk’s map after Pokrovsk — first Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk in Moscow’s occupation plan
Russian forces attempt to seize Pokrovsk with infiltrating groups from the northwest and north, aiming to crack Ukraine’s eastern defenses.
