Next steps on Donetsk’s map after Pokrovsk — first Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk in Moscow’s occupation plan

Russian forces mobilized around 11,000 troops in an attempt to encircle Ukraine's Pokrovsk outskirts, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces reports. The invaders sought to advance northwest and north of the city using infiltrating groups.

The situation in Pokrovsk is catastrophic as Russian forces have reached the outskirts of Pokrovsk. Moscow focuses on capturing the city because control over it would open a path for further Russian territorial gains in the east of Ukraine.

Armor, artillery, and hundreds of drones

Within the 7th Corps’ area of responsibility, Russians amassed 27,000 personnel, around 100 tanks, up to 260 armored fighting vehicles, and up to 160 artillery pieces and mortars.

Since April 2025, civilians in Pokrovsk have been burying the dead directly in the courtyards of residential buildings, as it is impossible to transport bodies to the cemetery. Russian forces are advancing on the city from multiple directions and shell it daily. Over 1,200 civilians remain in the city, where evacuation has been suspended due to ongoing Russian control of all exits.

They also actively deployed drones to monitor and control the battlefield.

Fresh number of losses

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 90 invaders and wounded another 42.

Russian troops lost 1 armored personnel carrier, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 vehicles, 1 motorcycle, and 158 drones of various types. Directly in Pokrovsk, Ukrainian troops destroyed 18 Russian combatants.

Path to the next Ukrainian region

Ukrainian military expert Ivan Stupak explains that if Pokrovsk falls, Russian forces would have a direct path to Mezhova in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

However, according to Stupak, losing Pokrovsk would not critically weaken Donetsk’s defense. Ukrainian forces successfully slowed the Russian offensive for 13 months, gaining vital time for Ukraine and European defense, Telegraf reports.

“For 13 months, Russia circled Pokrovsk. What they lost most of all wasn’t personnel — they lost time. Only after sending reinforcements from Sumy Oblast did any progress appear,” Stupak said.

Stupak predicts Russia will next press toward Kostiantynivka, then Kramatorsk and Sloviansk — the agglomeration whose capture would signal control over all of Donetsk Oblast.