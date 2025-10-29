Lithuania says it will never recognize Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk’s occupation, pledges 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine’s military

Lithuania will never recognize the illegal occupation and annexation of Ukrainian territories, said the Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, Juozas Olekas, during a briefing at the Ukrainian parliament. He is in Kyiv on his first official visit in this position, his counterpart Ruslan Stefanchuk reports.
Lithuania does not recognize the annexation and stands alongside Ukraine
According to Olekas, Ukraine should not face pressure to make territorial concessions.
He stated that sanctions against Russia and its allies must be strengthened.
Guarantees and commitments — 0.25% of GDP for defense
“However, we see no signs that Russia is ready to end this war. Only a change in the balance of power can force Russia to seek peace,” said the Lithuanian parliament speaker.
Given this fact, military support for Ukraine will continue at a level of no less than 0.25% of Lithuania’s GDP.
“I assured my colleagues in the Ukrainian Parliament of strengthened military and political support for Ukraine, as well as providing reliable security guarantees. Our military support for Ukraine will continue at a level of no less than 0.25% of GDP,” he said.
Considering that the country’s GDP is $84.87 billion in 2024, according to the World Bank, assistance to Ukraine amounts to nearly $212.175 million.
In September, the Chair of the Budget Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament, Roksolana Pidlasa, reported that Ukraine spends $172 million daily on the war against Russia, which is $30 million more than in 2024. This sum refers to expenses for soldier salaries, ammunition, and weapons.
Ukraine aims to ensure at least $120 billion for defense in 2026. This amount includes:
- Funds from the Ukrainian state budget ($60 billion),
- Military supplies of weapons and ammunition through the Ramstein platform, PURL, SAFE, the Danish model, and others ($60 billion).
