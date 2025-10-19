“Zero Russian energy in Europe”: Ukraine pitches US gas for Europe as alternative to funding Russia’s war machine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is stepping up efforts to help Europe end its reliance on Russian energy, pointing to recent progress with the US and Slovakia during his 19 October daily address.

Ukraine continues pushing for European energy independence to eliminate Moscow's energy revenues that fund military operations against Ukraine, even as eight EU countries continue purchasing Russian energy, with the bloc spending over €11 billion on imports in the first eight months of 2025.

“There are significant results both in the United States and with Slovakia,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Europe’s energy landscape must move beyond Moscow.

Slovakia, along with Hungary, continues to purchase Russian gas, despite broader EU efforts to cut ties.

He said that Washington has signaled it is ready to supply Europe with as much gas and oil as needed to replace Russian imports.

“Our region has the necessary infrastructure and potential to contribute to Europe’s energy independence way more,” Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that Ukraine has submitted proposals to the US on gas infrastructure, nuclear power generation, and several other projects, which are now under discussion.

Zelenskyy framed these initiatives as part of a wider strategy to pressure Russia economically while strengthening European resilience. He said Kyiv is in daily contact with European leaders to ensure a coordinated approach.

“There should be zero Russian energy in Europe, and the signals from America are clear now - they are ready to supply Europe with as much gas and oil as needed to replace Russian supplies,” he said.

While total EU energy imports from Russia have dropped roughly 90% from pre-war levels, the bloc spent €21.9 billion on Russian fossil fuels in 2024, exceeding the €18.7 billion in financial aid provided to Ukraine.