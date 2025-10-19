Ukraine expects EU accession talks breakthrough in December as Hungary faces growing pressure

Ukraine expects a breakthrough in its European Union accession process in December, Politico reports. The country's Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka said “creative solutions” could help overcome Hungary’s resistance as leaders prepare to open six negotiating clusters, key steps on the path to membership.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán remains Moscow’s closest ally within the European Union. Budapest has repeatedly taken a hostile stance toward Ukraine, attempting to block nearly every EU initiative supporting Kyiv. Despite the presence of a relatively pro-Russian government in Slovakia, Hungary often stands isolated in the EU, opposing pro-Ukrainian measures even when all other member states back them.

Ukraine eyes December breakthrough

Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka told Politico that Kyiv’s EU bid could move forward before the end of the year if political momentum holds. He believes leaders might approve opening as many as six negotiating clusters during the December European Council meeting.

“You can complete preparation of reopening of all clusters and if there will be a political momentum, then all clusters can go already by the end of this year,” Kachka stated.

He described Hungary’s resistance as “getting more and more unjustified.” Orbán has made blocking Ukraine’s accession a central part of his reelection strategy, claiming it could destabilize the bloc. Kachka said that despite Budapest’s stance, other EU members are increasingly determined to find “creative solutions” to move enlargement forward.

Orbán under growing pressure

Kachka said he believes member states will “find a solution in December” and added that a personal meeting between Orbán and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could help resolve the deadlock, though no time or place has been set.

European Council President Antonio Costa has advocated for mechanisms to simplify enlargement and reduce veto power. Although his earlier initiative failed at a meeting in Copenhagen, new proposals are circulating that would limit new members’ ability to block EU-wide decisions, easing resistance from Hungary and from countries such as Bulgaria and Greece.

“Waiting is not an option”

Ukraine’s frustration is growing as delays continue.

“What is difficult to explain in [Ukrainian] society is that we need to wait. … Waiting is not an option,” Kachka said.

Despite rising political momentum, Politico notes that the latest European Council draft conclusions omit any mention of enlargement, showing that the process remains politically sensitive even as pressure builds ahead of December.