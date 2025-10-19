Ukraine expects EU accession talks breakthrough in December as Hungary faces growing pressure

Ukraine expects a breakthrough in its European Union accession process in December, Politico reports. The country's Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka said “creative solutions” could help overcome Hungary’s resistance as leaders prepare to open six negotiating clusters, key steps on the path to membership.
Ukraine eyes December breakthrough
Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka told Politico that Kyiv’s EU bid could move forward before the end of the year if political momentum holds. He believes leaders might approve opening as many as six negotiating clusters during the December European Council meeting.
“You can complete preparation of reopening of all clusters and if there will be a political momentum, then all clusters can go already by the end of this year,” Kachka stated.
He described Hungary’s resistance as “getting more and more unjustified.” Orbán has made blocking Ukraine’s accession a central part of his reelection strategy, claiming it could destabilize the bloc. Kachka said that despite Budapest’s stance, other EU members are increasingly determined to find “creative solutions” to move enlargement forward.
Orbán under growing pressure
Kachka said he believes member states will “find a solution in December” and added that a personal meeting between Orbán and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could help resolve the deadlock, though no time or place has been set.
“Waiting is not an option”
Ukraine’s frustration is growing as delays continue.
“What is difficult to explain in [Ukrainian] society is that we need to wait. … Waiting is not an option,” Kachka said.
Despite rising political momentum, Politico notes that the latest European Council draft conclusions omit any mention of enlargement, showing that the process remains politically sensitive even as pressure builds ahead of December.