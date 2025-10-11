Russian terrorist attack targets Ukrainian energy grid: two workers killed, thousands left without power as winter nears

Russian drones didn't just hit Ukraine's power grid on the night of 10-11 October—they waited and struck again, using the double-strike tactic and targeting the firefighters and repair crews who rushed to help.

Near Zhadove in northeastern Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone hit a utility vehicle belonging to the regional energy company around 10:20 p.m. The vehicle caught fire.

As workers responded to extinguish the flames, a second drone struck another company vehicle. Two energy workers died in the attacks, with three others injured, according to the State emergency service.

The pattern repeated when local firefighters arrived. Russian forces attacked the fire team as they worked, damaging a fire truck. No firefighters were injured in that strike.





Russia systematically targets Ukraine's energy infrastructure before winter to deprive civilians of heating, electricity, and water as temperatures drop—a strategy designed to break public morale and force Ukraine toward surrender.



Russian forces killed two energy workers in Chernihiv Oblast using double-strike tactics—hitting their vehicle with a drone, then attacking again as colleagues tried to rescue them.



[UPDATE: Ministry of Energy identifies victims]

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine identified the two victims as Anatolii Savchenko, 46, a crane operator-driver, and Ruslan Deineha, 47, a driver, both employees of Chernihivoblenergo.

The energy workers' brigade was returning from restoration work on the evening of 10 October when Russian forces attacked them with strike drones, likely Lancet-type models. Savchenko died at the scene. After the first explosion, when colleagues rushed to help their severely wounded teammate, Russian forces delivered a second targeted strike. Deyneha died from his wounds in hospital despite doctors' efforts.

The Ministry characterized the double-strike tactic as "a deliberate war crime aimed at killing civilian specialists—energy workers." Three other colleagues remain hospitalized receiving medical care.

Russia launches 78 drones on 11 October night

Russian forces launched 78 strike drones, including approximately 40 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles along with "Gerbera" and other drone models.

Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 54 of the incoming threats using electronic warfare units, drone systems, and mobile fire groups.

By 9:00 a.m., 21 drones had struck six separate locations across northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

The assault targeted energy infrastructure critical for heating and survival in the months ahead, causing widespread damage and civilian casualties.

Odesa loses power, woman injured

In southern Odesa Oblast, the strikes damaged electrical equipment, two residential buildings, and a hotel complex. A three-story hotel-restaurant complex caught fire, along with energy infrastructure facilities. Firefighters rescued two people while extinguishing the blaze.

The terrorist Russian attack on energy and civilian infrastructure left 44 settlements without power and one woman hospitalized in Odesa on 11 October. Photos: State emergency service (SES)

The attack left 44 settlements without electricity. A 25-story residential building lost the glazing on one floor. Two private houses sustained damage.

A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries. Parts of Odesa city and the surrounding district remained without power.

Russian terrorist attacks on power grid in Odesa left 44 settlements without electricity on the night of 11 October.



Russia targets Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter to deprive Ukrainians of essential heating, power, and water as temperatures drop.



Aftermath of the Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Odesa, 11 October. Photos: Prosecutor's Office

More strikes hit Chernihiv infrastructure

Beyond the deadly attack on energy workers, Russian drones struck infrastructure facilities in Nizhyn district, causing fires that rescuers quickly extinguished.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a drone hit a building and ignited a blaze consuming 160 square meters before firefighters brought it under control.

Kherson ambulance struck, child wounded

In southern Kherson Oblast, four people were wounded, including a child.

A 59-year-old ambulance driver sustained injuries when Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone onto the emergency medical vehicle.

Overnight strikes on eastern Kharkiv Oblast targeted Chuhuiv city and Velykyi Burluk village in Kupiansk district. The drone impacts caused destruction and fires, with preliminary reports indicating one person injured.





