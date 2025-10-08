After months of silence, Ukraine’s BM‑27 “Uragan” rained 220‑mm rockets across Donbas

An old fighter is back on the frontline. Ukraine's 26th Separate Artillery Brigade has published images of live firing from the BM‑27 “Uragan” multiple‑launch rocket system. This veteran artillery system's return to combat is likely linked to a new ammunition delivery, Defence24 reports.

The BM‑27 “Uragan” is a Soviet 220 mm multiple‑launch rocket system adopted in 1975. The system is built on a ZIL‑135M chassis, powered by two gasoline V8 engines of 180 hp each, and carries 16 tubular launch tubes for 220‑mm rockets.

The system can engage targets up to 35 km and fire various warhead types, from high‑explosive fragmentation to mine/anti‑personnel effectors.

Main types of targets it destroys:

Personnel, including troop concentrations.

Armored vehicles.

Artillery and air‑defense units.

Military fortifications, command posts, airfields.

Fuel depots, communications stations

Tactics and the ammunition shortage

Ukrainian Uragans have long been rare due to a shortage of rockets and spare parts. Because of ammunition scarcity, these systems appear on the front cyclically: rockets arrive — the Uragan returns to service; munitions run out — the launcher is withdrawn.

Now one such veteran has joined the 26th brigade; photos of the firing confirm its combat use during battles in the Donbas.

Modernization, supply questions, and alternatives

The published footage shows a non‑modernized launcher without the characteristic front‑end changes seen in Ukraine Defence videos last fall — i.e., it is not a modernized “Burei” variant.

This raises questions about where Ukraine is obtaining rockets for Uragans, since global availability has likely fallen in recent years.

Additionally, upgraded variants (for example, the BM‑27 “Burei”) have been absent from the front longer than the classic Uragans themselves.

This suggests that, because of ammunition shortages for other systems (such as the 2S22 “Bohdana” howitzers), their modern chassis may have been repurposed to create mobile platforms based on Tatra T815‑7T3RC1 with modular armoured Puma cabs.