Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

European Commissioner: Russia is not as powerful as it is sometimes thought – it will not win the war

European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius says the EU must avoid a “chaotic divorce” with America while preparing for reduced US military involvement in European defense.
byMaria Tril
26/05/2025
4 minute read
European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius. Credit: J. Stacevičiaus / LRT nuotr.
European Commissioner: Russia is not as powerful as it is sometimes thought – it will not win the war

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius says Russia lacks the military strength often attributed to it and will not achieve victory in Ukraine, according to an interview with LRT.lt.

“Russia is not as powerful as it is sometimes thought to be, and I do not see any evidence of Russia’s great power,” Kubilius said. He emphasized that Ukraine has demonstrated remarkable resilience over three years of war.

The Commissioner outlined Europe’s growing defense spending plans. The European Union envisions investing €800 billion in defense capabilities. However, member states will need to borrow most of this money themselves.

Kubilius acknowledged the challenge of convincing countries already facing high debt levels. “This is a question of politicians and leaders taking responsibility. They have to find ways of convincing their electorate that there is a real need to invest in defence,” he said.

The Commissioner also said that European forces must be capable of holding defensive positions for approximately ten days before NATO reinforcements arrive, he explained.

He said that the American presence in European defence is likely to become smaller, as the Americans concentrate more on the Indo-Pacific.

 “450 million Europeans should not be begging 340 million Americans to protect Europe from 140 million Russians who cannot take on 38 million Ukrainians,” he said.

Kubilius revealed that only 20% of European military acquisitions come from European industry, while over 65% originate from the United States.

“We have to avoid a chaotic divorce” with America while preparing for reduced US involvement, he said.

Regarding China, Kubilius described it as an authoritarian state but distinguished it from Russia. “There is a big difference between those authoritarian states that because of their size and geopolitical weight do not try to become aggressive,” he explained.

The Commissioner revealed details about Western support for Ukraine. America has provided €60 billion in military aid over three years, while the European Union contributed about €50 billion. Including Britain and Norway, European support also reaches approximately €60 billion.

He characterized this spending level as modest relative to economic output. Annual support totals about €20 billion from each side, representing less than 0.1% of GDP for both America and Europe.

The Commissioner outlined potential scenarios if American support withdraws. Europe maintains clear positions on the war and will never recognize occupied territories, he stated.

Kubilius said tha the fundamental commitment to supporting Ukraine remains essential, he argued, despite Russian efforts to create confusion through hybrid warfare tactics.

He sees opportunities for increased European support. “I am not convinced that 0.1% of GDP is the limit,” Kubilius said, suggesting room for higher contribution levels from member states.

The Commissioner concluded that European leadership must demonstrate clarity amid uncertainty about American policy directions. “It is good that, in the confusion caused by the new American administration, there is an effort in Europe to show much clearer leadership,” he said.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts