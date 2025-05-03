Forbes: Russia is losing tanks—and replacing them with exploding toy hoverboards

Russian forces have begun converting civilian toy hoverboards into lethal unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), according to Forbes. A recently circulated video shows these improvised robots—created by attaching anti-tank mines to two-wheeled hoverboards—detonating near what appear to be Ukrainian positions along the 700-mile front line of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russians have started piecing together budget kamikaze drones from hoverboards, fastening them with metal frames and arming them with mines. pic.twitter.com/SI3vKMdiRZ — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) May 2, 2025

These devices were developed last summer by Dva Mayora, a pro-war Russian Telegram channel with a large following. The group raises donations to supply Russian troops with military gear—including drones, communications equipment, and now, explosive hoverboard-based UGVs. Since their invention, Dva Mayora has been distributing these machines to frontline units.

The sudden deployment of these devices helps explain a puzzling scene from February, when Russians were observed loading dozens of $100 hoverboards into a truck near the front—possibly donated by supporters or looted from Ukrainian homes in occupied territories.

“These aren’t recreational toys anymore,” Forbes war correspondent David Axe writes. “They’ve become expendable weapons platforms capable of delivering significant explosive payloads to Ukrainian positions.”

Russia turns to DIY tech as equipment losses mount

While aerial drones have dominated much of the war, ground-based robots offer unique tactical advantages. Hoverboards are especially suited to this transformation thanks to their built-in gyroscopes, which offer more balance and stability than conventional wheeled platforms. This makes them fast, nimble, and capable of navigating rough terrain on the front lines.

Their low cost is another key factor.

“They’re cheap enough to be disposable,” Axe writes. “Troops don’t have to wait for a high-value target to justify using one.”

The hoverboard UGVs are part of a broader shift toward low-cost, high-volume weapons in Ukraine. Both sides now deploy tens of thousands of first-person-view (FPV) drones each month. According to recent reporting, these drones may account for a large proportion of battlefield casualties—possibly up to 70%, based on some estimates.

The growing use of improvised devices highlights Russia’s deepening logistical strain. The Kremlin has lost over 17,000 armored vehicles and heavy equipment since the invasion began. In response, Russian troops have been seen launching assaults using electric scooters, Lada sedans, outdated GAZ-69 trucks, and even a civilian bus.

Axe speculates that hoverboards may become a staple in Russia’s improvised arsenal.

“In an attack role, one might survive the mission,” he writes. “As a bomb delivery system, it’s a one-way trip.”

The militarization of consumer gadgets like hoverboards marks a new phase in asymmetric warfare, as the conflict grinds into its fourth year with no resolution in sight.