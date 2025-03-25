Three prominent Russian propagandists killed in Luhansk Oblast

A group of Russian propagandists from Zvezda TV channel and Izvestia newspaper was eliminated near Mykhailivka village in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, according to claims by the Russian Main Investigative Department. Russian sources claim the propagandists were eliminated by two rockets from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.
The report states that a journalist from Izvestia and three employees of Zvezda TV channel’s film crew died as a result of shelling in Mykhailivka, yet Zvezda TV channel only confirms the death of two employees — camera operator Andrei Panov and film crew leader Aleksandr Syrkeli, Militarnyi says.
Military correspondent of Izvestia, Aleksandr Fedorchak, who was in the same location as them, was also killed, according to Russian sources.
Militarnyi notes that Luhansk Oblast has several Mykhailivkas, but according to Russian news outlet RBC, the incident took place in Mykhailivka village of Sievierodonetsk district. This settlement is located approximately 30 km from the frontline.
In the Russian-occupied territories, especially near the frontline, the Russian propagandists avoid press markings and often wear military uniforms and protective gear, making them indistinguishable from regular troops.
