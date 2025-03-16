Zelenskyy approves Ukrainian delegation for peace negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an order establishing a Ukrainian delegation for interaction with international partners to ensure a negotiation process toward achieving a just peace, Liga reported on 15 March.

This same Ukrainian delegation participated in negotiations with the United States in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, as US President Donald Trump has been pushing for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The delegation will be headed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office. Other members include Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Colonel Pavlo Palisa, former commander of the 93rd brigade.

The president has authorized the delegation head to make changes to its composition with the approval of the Foreign Minister. Additionally, Yermak may “involve in an established manner to support the delegation’s work” employees of state bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations with approval from their leaders, as well as scientific advisors and experts.

On 11 March, during negotiations in Jeddah, the United States and Ukraine agreed on a 30-day ceasefire. President Zelenskyy announced that the silent regime would come into effect as soon as Russia agrees to it.

On 13 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated he was not against a truce but once again demanded the de facto capitulation of Ukraine.

On 14 March, US President Trump claimed that, in his opinion, Putin would agree to the ceasefire proposal. The American leader also announced that on 17 March, “a little more” would be known about the possible ceasefire.

