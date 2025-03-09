“You will not avoid war.” Kyiv furious as Germany suggests Ukraine should fight Russia until 2030 to shield Europe

Recent statements from Western intelligence officials and political leaders have ignited heated debate over Ukraine’s future and the potential for Russian aggression in Europe. The remarks have left many Ukrainians shocked and alarmed, raising concerns about whether their country is being used as a shield for the West.

Bruno Kahl, head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), suggested that a Russian attack on Europe depends on the course of the war in Ukraine. He warned that if the war ends sooner than expected, Russia’s aggression toward Europe could also come earlier. His comments sparked outrage in Ukraine, where—despite their resilience and determination—Ukrainians reject the notion of becoming a buffer state for European security.

Since Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President, events surrounding Ukraine have escalated rapidly—and in ways even more concerning than before. Trump is pressuring Ukraine to accept a peace deal, yet his efforts focus solely on Kyiv, while Moscow refuses to compromise.

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington ended in a diplomatic scandal after a heated confrontation with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Just days later, the US abruptly cut off all military aid, including intelligence sharing. Meanwhile, Europe has expressed strong verbal support for Ukraine but has yet to take concrete military steps to compensate for the sudden loss of US assistance.

In this rapidly evolving situation, Euromaidan Press takes a closer look at the key statements and the responses they triggered.

Early peace in Ukraine could bring war to Europe sooner, Kahl warns

In an interview with Deutsche Welle, Bruno Kahl, head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), expressed concerns about Russia’s intentions to challenge Western unity, particularly by testing NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense clause.

“We sincerely hope this is not the case and that we won’t be forced into such a scenario,” Kahl stated. “However, we must assume that Russia is willing to put us to the test and challenge the unity of the West.”

Kahl emphasized the critical importance of NATO’s deterrence capability. Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty serves as the cornerstone of collective defense. This clause stipulates that an armed attack on one or more members is considered an attack on the entire alliance.

According to Kahl, if the war in Ukraine ends earlier than anticipated (before 2029-2030), Russia could redirect its military resources toward building a threat against Europe sooner. “This could mean that a concrete security threat—or even blackmail—from Russia toward Europe might arise earlier than previously expected,” he warned.

“A premature end to the war in Ukraine would enable Russia to refocus its power where it ultimately wants to use it—against Europe,” Kahl added, suggesting Russia envisions a future world order where “NATO’s influence is pushed back.”

Russia expands its influence westward, ideally “without American involvement in Europe.”

Ukrainian officials and opposition leaders have offered starkly different interpretations of Kahl’s comments, highlighting tensions within the country over the war’s future.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian NSDC’s Center for Countering Disinformation, bluntly rejected Kahl’s reasoning.

“No, dear sir,” he wrote on Telegram. “You will not avoid war with Russia in 4–6 years just because you are hesitant to act now.”

He criticized European military preparedness, claiming only Nordic countries, Poland and France, were seriously preparing for a confrontation. At the same time, Germany remains “militarily sluggish,” unable to produce even a single Taurus missile in less than 18 months. Kovalenko warned that Russia would target NATO regardless of Ukraine’s fate if Europe remains militarily weak.

In sharp contrast, opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, a rival of President Zelenskyy, expressed shock at Kahl’s candor.

“This sensational statement was made today by Bruno Kahl, officially confirming for the first time what we so desperately did not want to believe,” she wrote on Facebook.

Tymoshenko questioned whether “someone decided that the price of weakening Russia for Europe’s security should be paid with Ukraine’s very existence and the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians?” She called for immediate parliamentary action, insisting, “This war must end immediately—on the most just and fair terms possible!”

These conflicting reactions have done little to reassure ordinary Ukrainians, who largely hope for peace rather than an extended conflict lasting five more years. Some analysts even suggest Kahl’s statements might be a deliberate psychological operation designed to provoke outrage and pressure Kyiv into making concessions during peace negotiations.

“Peace in Ukraine could be more dangerous than war,” Denmark warns

Denmark’s leadership has echoed Germany’s concerns about Russia’s ambitions. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cautioned in February that the US is creating “great uncertainty” regarding Ukraine, NATO, and Europe. Despite acknowledging Trump’s peace efforts, she expressed deep distrust of Russian intentions.

“I have to be honest—I do not believe Putin. I do not think he wants peace in Ukraine,” she said.

Frederiksen further cautioned: “I understand many believe a peaceful resolution or ceasefire sounds like a good idea. But we risk peace in Ukraine being more dangerous than the current war.”

These statements have also sparked debate—while some view them as supporting Ukraine, others interpret them as Europe pushing for a prolonged war.

German intelligence and Danish leadership perspectives highlight growing Western concerns about Russia’s strategic aims and the war’s implications for European security. This creates a troubling outlook for Ukraine’s future.

A widening divide has emerged between US leadership, European allies, and Ukraine over how to end the war and at what cost. As Russia continues its offensive, Ukraine resists negotiating from a weakened position, and Europe struggles to match supportive words with concrete action. These tensions leave Ukraine’s place in the Western alliance increasingly uncertain.

