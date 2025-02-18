Zelenskyy: Ukraine rejected Russian ultimatums at war’s start and won’t accept them now

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the US-Russia negotiations in Riyadh, emphasizing that Ukraine will not accept Russian ultimatums, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

On 18 February, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held nearly five hours of talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. The meeting took place amid US President Donald Trump’s push to end the war in Ukraine quickly without providing security guarantees for Kyiv and amid signals of the potential reduction of US support and Europe’s exclusion from the peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was not informed about the US-Russia talks and would not recognize any agreements made without Ukraine’s participation.

Speaking to the Ukrainian community in Ankara, Zelenskyy recalled that at the start of Russia’s all-out war, Moscow issued demands despite international military aid to Ukraine. These included reducing Ukraine’s armed forces, recognizing occupied territories as Russian, and installing a pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv under Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s control.

“It feels like similar negotiations are happening now—this time between Russian and US representatives. Once again, discussions about Ukraine are taking place without Ukraine. But if we didn’t surrender to these ultimatums at the most difficult moment, why would anyone think we would do so now?” Zelenskyy said.

He reiterated that Ukraine never agreed to any deals during Russia’s occupation of Kyiv Oblast, nor in negotiations in Belarus or Türkiye.

“As the president of Ukraine, I have never guaranteed or confirmed anything to anyone. And I certainly did not—and will not—accept Russian ultimatums,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Earlier, President Donald Trump signaled openness to allowing European countries to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine. The US was a primary provider of military aid to Ukraine during previous Joe Biden’s administration, approving tens of billions in direct security assistance.

On the contrary, Trump criticized the extent of support provided to Ukraine and indicated that future assistance might be reduced. He suggested that Ukraine should prepare for potential cuts in aid.

