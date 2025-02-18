Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

NATO chief: Europe ready to step up to lead Ukraine security guarantees

Rutte’s statement comes after an emergency summit of several EU leaders amid fears that US President Trump may exclude Europe from talks to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.
byYuri Zoria
18/02/2025
2 minute read
nato chief europe ready step up lead ukraine security guarantees leaders eu several european countries during meetin paris 17 2025 secretary general mark rutte announced europe's readiness providing following emergency
Leaders of the EU, NATO, and several European countries during their meetin in Paris on 17 February 2025. Image: X/Mark Rutte
NATO chief: Europe ready to step up to lead Ukraine security guarantees

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced Europe’s readiness to lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine following an emergency summit in Paris on 17 February 2025.

The Paris meeting was held amid growing concerns in several EU countries over recent statements and actions by Donald Trump’s administration during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Fears centered on the possibility that Trump might exclude the EU from Ukraine negotiations while still expecting European nations to fund Ukraine’s reconstruction and deploy peacekeepers.

Rutte published a photo of the summit’s participants on X, saying:

Ready and willing. That’s my take from today’s meeting in Paris. Europe is ready and willing to step up. To lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. Ready and willing to invest a lot more in our security.

The NATO chief added:

The details will need to be decided but the commitment is clear.”

As Trump’s administration planned direct talks of the US and Russia’s top diplomats in Saudi Arabia for 18 February, French President Emmanuel Macron convened the meeting of European leaders a day before, which Rutte also attended. The leaders discussed potential European participation in a peace settlement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, including providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

Earlier, the United States had requested information from EU countries regarding what specific contributions each could make.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts