NATO chief: Europe ready to step up to lead Ukraine security guarantees

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced Europe’s readiness to lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine following an emergency summit in Paris on 17 February 2025.
Rutte published a photo of the summit’s participants on X, saying:
“Ready and willing. That’s my take from today’s meeting in Paris. Europe is ready and willing to step up. To lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. Ready and willing to invest a lot more in our security.“
The NATO chief added:
“The details will need to be decided but the commitment is clear.”
As Trump’s administration planned direct talks of the US and Russia’s top diplomats in Saudi Arabia for 18 February, French President Emmanuel Macron convened the meeting of European leaders a day before, which Rutte also attended. The leaders discussed potential European participation in a peace settlement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, including providing Ukraine with security guarantees.
Earlier, the United States had requested information from EU countries regarding what specific contributions each could make.
