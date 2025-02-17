European leaders gather on 17 February in Paris to develop a unified response to US-Russia talks on Ukraine, the Guardian reported.

The Paris summit comes as US prepares for preliminary ceasefire discussions between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 18 February. European leaders raised concerns of being cut out of the initial talks regarding the “peace” in Europe between Russia and the US.

France’s foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed the meeting, telling France Inter radio: “The president will bring together the main European countries tomorrow for discussions on European security.”

The Paris talks will include leaders from the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Denmark, along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Radio Free Europe correspondent reported that European capitals have received a questionnaire from Washington asking who would be willing to send troops to Ukraine, what security guarantees they would provide, and what they expect from the United States.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has for the first time declared his readiness to send troops to ensure a potential peace agreement. This proposal will be reportedly discussed at today’s Paris summit, which is being held without press access.

European diplomats report the summit will discuss what defense capabilities Europe could provide Ukraine as security guarantees. This includes a plan for automatic NATO membership if Russia breaches any ceasefire agreement.

“Only the Ukrainians can decide to stop fighting,” Barrot said. The Ukrainians “will never stop as long as they are not sure the peace suggested to them will be long-lasting.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will attend the Paris meeting before visiting Washington DC next week, where he would report the results, according to Radio Free Europe. Another summit with Ukraine’s participation will be convened later.

European officials fear Russia seeks not only Ukraine’s neutrality but also a “spheres of influence agreement akin to the Yalta agreement signed over the heads of many nations in 1945 by the US, Britain and the Soviet Union,” the Guardian reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed doubt that Vladimir Putin is prepared to make concessions. Speaking from the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy repeated his claim that Russia plans to attack NATO countries next year.

US special envoy on Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that the US does not believe European nations should be involved in peace negotiations with Russia. Speaking at the Ukrainian Lunch during the Munich Security Conference, Kellogg reaffirmed that Ukraine must be central to any peace talks, but he does not see a role for European representatives.

Kellogg’s remarks contrast sharply with the European Union’s stance, which insists that a peace deal without European participation is unacceptable.

